Wells Fargo & Company Trims Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Target Price to $27.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTRA. Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 12,747,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,624,192. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 317,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 51,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

