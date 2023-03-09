WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $310.86 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00006390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $310.86 million and approximately $28.40 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 958,997,244 coins and its circulating supply is 244,114,441 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 961,227,226.542664 with 246,345,024.56074774 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.48447453 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $24,947,166.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

