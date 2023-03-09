Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Shares Down 1%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Westbury Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile



Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

