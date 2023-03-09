Wincanton (LON:WIN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $198.20

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 198.20 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 231.06 ($2.78), with a volume of 4227669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.50 ($3.67).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £271.77 million, a PE ratio of 576.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 327.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

