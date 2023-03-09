Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $81,125.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $81,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Winmark Price Performance
Shares of WINA stock opened at $295.17 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $183.93 and a one year high of $300.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.56 and a 200-day moving average of $245.37.
Winmark Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WINA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Winmark Company Profile
Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.
