Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells $81,125.00 in Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $81,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $295.17 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $183.93 and a one year high of $300.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.56 and a 200-day moving average of $245.37.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Winmark by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark by 856.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WINA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

