Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Douglas A. Robinson Sells 266 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Workday Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Workday stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.42, a PEG ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $248.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Workday by 44.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 33.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.72.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

