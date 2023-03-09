World Mobile Token (WMT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.44 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $66.21 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00071903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000236 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 374,274,608 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

