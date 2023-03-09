WOW-token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $58.32 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $293.08 million and approximately $58.32 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.01375511 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012720 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032304 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.01684926 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02933655 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $6.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

