WOW-token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $58.32 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $293.08 million and approximately $58.32 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.13 or 0.01375511 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005405 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000461 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012720 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032304 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.01684926 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.