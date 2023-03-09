Wrapped Everscale One Day Trading Volume Tops $163,934.09 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $190.03 million and approximately $163,934.09 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,077,425,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,585,485 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,077,377,892 with 1,737,538,335 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.10809725 USD and is up 8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $241,305.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

