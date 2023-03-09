Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Tops $172.54 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $172.54 million and approximately $119,767.96 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,077,445,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,605,662 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,077,377,892 with 1,737,538,335 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.10809725 USD and is up 8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $241,305.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

