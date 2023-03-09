Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,836,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168,696 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.43% of Xcel Energy worth $501,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

