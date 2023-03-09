Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP Sells $13,467.58 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) VP Celia Eckert sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $13,467.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,299.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Celia Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Celia Eckert sold 2,462 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $77,356.04.

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR opened at $30.58 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Xencor by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Xencor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 363.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xencor by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $14,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

