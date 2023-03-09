Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 380.00% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.
Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 7.4 %
Xeris Biopharma stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 1,715,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.95.
Xeris Biopharma Company Profile
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.
