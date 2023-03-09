Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Shares Sold by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

MIDE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.38. 489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $28.07.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.