XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $63.16 million and $1.18 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XYO has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00035430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00036365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022717 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004937 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00223802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00528978 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,317,739.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.