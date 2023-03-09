Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($53.19) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.31% from the stock’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.66) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

ZAL opened at €37.79 ($40.20) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($53.04). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.88.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

