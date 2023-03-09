Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $595.48 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.47 or 0.00168691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $595.48 million and $33.81 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00068795 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002041 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

