Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMPH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Pascoe purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,653.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,711,100,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 33,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

