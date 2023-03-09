Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

ZBH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.35. 1,000,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.98. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Natixis raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 28,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

