ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Insider Richard Heppenstall Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) insider Richard Heppenstall acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,808 shares in the company, valued at $232,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ZimVie Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZimVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ZimVie by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in ZimVie by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 425.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of ZimVie by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ZimVie

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on ZimVie from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.