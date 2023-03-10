113,900 Shares in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of MoneyGram International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

MoneyGram International Price Performance

MoneyGram International Company Profile

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

