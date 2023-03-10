136,431 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after acquiring an additional 499,907 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MarketAxess by 7,501.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after acquiring an additional 344,316 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in MarketAxess by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MarketAxess by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,661,000 after acquiring an additional 136,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $353.35 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $389.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.22 and a 200-day moving average of $284.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

