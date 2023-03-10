21,701 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. FMR LLC boosted its position in CDW by 89.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CDW by 109.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,034,000 after acquiring an additional 287,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 109.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after acquiring an additional 261,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CDW by 186.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after acquiring an additional 219,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1,236.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 224,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 207,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW Trading Down 1.8 %

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.59. 144,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,127. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

