248,000 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 248,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,709,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.62. 1,687,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,344. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average of $127.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.