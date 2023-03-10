318,316 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by WA Asset Management LLC

WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 318,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,024,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.0% of WA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,836. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

