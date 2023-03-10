47,824 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,036,000 after acquiring an additional 454,682 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $97.97. 4,164,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534,953. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $108.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

