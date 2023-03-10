5,880 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.