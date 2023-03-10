6,560 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,383,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.83%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.