73,069 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

