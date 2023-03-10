810 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Boit C F David

Boit C F David bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in MSCI by 18,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MSCI by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MSCI traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $528.40. 115,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,252. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.63 and its 200-day moving average is $482.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

