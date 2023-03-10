9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 13th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9F

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 9F by 678.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in 9F by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 9F by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 9F alerts:

9F Price Performance

Shares of JFU stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. 41,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,185. 9F has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.