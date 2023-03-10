AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Up 950.0% in February

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAC Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AACAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,569. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. AAC Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AACAY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nomura raised AAC Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CLSA lowered AAC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

Further Reading

