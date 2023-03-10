Aamir Ali Quraishi Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Bowen Fintech Plc (LON:BWN) Stock

Bowen Fintech Plc (LON:BWN – Get Rating) insider Aamir Ali Quraishi sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £80,000 ($96,200.10).

Bowen Fintech Stock Performance

BWN stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.11) on Friday. Bowen Fintech Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.40 ($0.13).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.