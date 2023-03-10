Aamir Ali Quraishi Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Bowen Fintech Plc (LON:BWN) Stock

Bowen Fintech Plc (LON:BWN – Get Rating) insider Aamir Ali Quraishi sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £80,000 ($96,200.10).
Bowen Fintech Stock Performance
BWN stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.11) on Friday. Bowen Fintech Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.40 ($0.13).
See Also
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bowen Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowen Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.