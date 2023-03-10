abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Shares Down 1%

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.20 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 69.40 ($0.83). 742,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 745,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.10 ($0.84).

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £286.05 million, a PE ratio of 578.33, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.

abrdn European Logistics Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,166.67%.

About abrdn European Logistics Income

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

