Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ASGI)

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ASGI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,908. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGI. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 197.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

