ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.48.
ACM Research Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $663.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $23.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research
About ACM Research
ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACM Research (ACMR)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.