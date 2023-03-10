ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a hold rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.48.

ACM Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $663.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

About ACM Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ACM Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,266,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ACM Research by 1,133.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

