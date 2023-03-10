Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AYI opened at $198.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.47. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.74%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

