Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OGE Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.66. 182,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading

