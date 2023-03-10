Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Grab by 5.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 9.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Grab by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.90. 7,499,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,983,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

