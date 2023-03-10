Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,050 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 156.9% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 57.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Mitek Systems by 415.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Trading Down 3.2 %

MITK stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 82,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,516. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $394.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 0.79. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

