Adalta Capital Management LLC Invests $358,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,082,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 643,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,900,000 after acquiring an additional 263,534 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 440.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.1% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.94. 497,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.29.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.11.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.