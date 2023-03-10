Adalta Capital Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Adalta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 4.0% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Teradyne by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $102.60. The company had a trading volume of 605,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

