Adshares Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $679,250.79 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and approximately $679,250.79 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00004396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006263 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001407 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002090 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 37,619,260 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

