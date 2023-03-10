Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $263.52

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.52 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.23). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.22), with a volume of 113,301 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 258.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 263.55. The company has a market cap of £568.30 million, a PE ratio of 3,350.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

