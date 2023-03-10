Advent Capital Management DE Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,246 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 322.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Perficient by 41.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 38.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

PRFT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,033. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. National Alliance Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

