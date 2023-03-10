Aergo Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.37 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $45.37 million and $4.26 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00429613 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,865.27 or 0.29039032 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aergo Profile

Aergo’s launch date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO is an open-source hybrid blockchain platform for business. AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network.

AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem.”

