AES (NYSE:AES) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus raised their target price on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. AES has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AES by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after buying an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after acquiring an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,686,000 after acquiring an additional 314,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AES by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

