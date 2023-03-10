Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Short Interest Down 57.3% in February

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Afentra Price Performance
Shares of STGAF stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Afentra has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.25.
About Afentra
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Afentra (STGAF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.