Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Short Interest Down 57.3% in February

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Afentra Price Performance

Shares of STGAF stock remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. Afentra has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.25.

About Afentra

Afentra Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the Corporate and Africa segment. The company was founded by Harry George Wilson, Nigel Alan Quinton and Richard Anthony O’Toole on September 30, 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

