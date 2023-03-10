AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans $0.12 Mar 23 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a mar 23 dividend on Friday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 11th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 64.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,189,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,053,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $133,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

