AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.12. Approximately 13,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 40,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.
AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Down 2.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90.
About AI Powered Equity ETF
The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
